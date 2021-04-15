PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented his budget proposal to city council Thursday morning. It includes increased spending for anti-crime measures, as well as police reforms.

The new spending plan comes as almost 550 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year, with 145 of them dead.

So in Mayor Kenney’s proposed budget that was released, he’s doubling the city’s anti-violence spending to $35.5 million.

If city council approves the plan, $1.3 million would expand what the mayor calls proven violence interruption programs like community crisis intervention groups.

The $1.35 million would go to neighborhood improvements like graffiti cleanup and increased lighting and visibility in some neighborhoods, and $500,000 to expand neighborhood-run violence prevention programs.

The mayor’s budget also allocates $727,000 for expanded training for the police department. And another $400,000 is set aside for a new system that uses technology to track the behavior of officers. Positive behavior is rewarded. The system also intervenes “before an officer is in a situation that warrants formal redirection.”

Eyewitness News talked to the Fraternal Order of Police about the program.

“It’s not negative. So we need, you know, whether that flat line stays like that or not, we’ll see. We have a lot of movement to go until June but we’re looking forward to putting people on the street. We’re looking forward to getting what we need for our cops on the street,” FOP President John McNesby said.

Now that the mayor has proposed his budget, city council must approve a spending plan before June 30.