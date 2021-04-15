CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Septa, Upper Darby News

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect who assaulted an employee. The incident occurred on Long Lane in Upper Darby on April 10 around midnight.

READ MORE: Ever-Increasing Youth Gun Violence In Philadelphia Prompts School District To Expand Mentorship Program

A bus operator told police that a man tried to board without a mask.

READ MORE: Muhlenberg Township Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Knife-Wielding Man Will Not Face Charges, DA Says

When the operator told the man face coverings were required, he covered his face with a handkerchief, threatened to kill the operator and flashed a handgun before exiting the bus.

The operator was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Bill Calling For Expansion Of Supreme Court Slammed As 'Court Packing' By Republicans -- But What Does That Mean?

Contact police if you have any information.