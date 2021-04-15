UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect who assaulted an employee. The incident occurred on Long Lane in Upper Darby on April 10 around midnight.Ever-Increasing Youth Gun Violence In Philadelphia Prompts School District To Expand Mentorship Program
A bus operator told police that a man tried to board without a mask.
When the operator told the man face coverings were required, he covered his face with a handkerchief, threatened to kill the operator and flashed a handgun before exiting the bus.
The operator was not injured.
Contact police if you have any information.