PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary will resume its popular night tours next month. Officials are calling it “Summer Twilight,” which will also feature a beer garden run by Triple Bottom Brewing.
The tours debuted last fall when the historic site was forced to change programming because of the pandemic.
The tours will have a social justice component, all while visitors learn the root causes of mass incarceration.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.