PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A funeral service will be held Thursday for Dianna Brice. The service will take place at the Donahue Funeral Home in Upper Darby at 2 p.m.

It will be followed by a Celebration of Life balloon release at Observational Hill Park at 6 p.m.

Brice’s obituary reads in part, “Born with angel eyes, Dianna had the spirit to brighten and lift everyone around her with her smile, laughter, character, and overall being. Her beautiful soul was very loving and she cared above and beyond. She was an “Auntie” to all the children. She loved music and dancing. She enjoyed her family and friends. She was one of the peacemakers of the family. Dianna had a career as a Caregiver. It began in 2011, as a young kid, caring for her Nanny. Through the years, they built an unbreakable bond.”

Brice graduated from high school in 2019. She was supposed to start Phlebotomy classes in April, seeking a career as a dialysis technician.

Brice’s body was found in a wooded lot in Southwest Philadelphia on April 5, nearly a week after she disappeared.

Police say the 21-year-old woman had been shot multiple times in the head. She was four-and-a-half months pregnant with her second child.

Police have since arrested 21-year-old Tylydiah Garnett, of North Philadelphia, for her alleged involvement in the murder of Brice. Officers say she is seen on video helping dispose of Brice’s body.

Police continue to search for Brice’s boyfriend, Justin Smith, who is accused of pulling the trigger.

The timeline of events shows that on March 30, around 11:30 a.m., Justin Smith, Brice’s boyfriend, picked her up from K Laundry in Lansdowne. Before she was picked up, her mother noticed she was visibly upset but wouldn’t say why.

By 1:30 p.m. the victim’s mom calls to say the laundry is done and it’s time to head home. Brice says she never made it to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription but would meet at home.

That was the last time Brice was in contact with anyone. Frantic to get in touch, Betty Cellini, Brice’s mother, calls Smith. He claims they got into an argument and Brice left.

A threat to file a police report angers Smith and his phone then goes unanswered.

By 5:30 p.m. Smith’s car is spotted abandoned and on fire at 59th and Florence Streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

A little over a mile from where Brice’s body was found a week later.

A GoFundMe page has been in an effort to cover Brice’s funeral cost and to start a college fund for her son.