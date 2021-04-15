PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saying goodbye to a pregnant, young mother. Family and friends gathered Thursday for the funeral of Dianna Brice.

Brice was found shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia. One person is in custody in connection with her death and police are searching for another.

Brice’s family says they do not want this awful tragedy to be her legacy. Instead, they’re honoring her memory and keeping her spirit alive.

On what would’ve been her 22nd birthday, Brice’s family is holding her funeral.

“She had a whole lot to live for,” Kahleinah Piedrahitah, Dianna’s aunt, said.

Loved ones continue to gather at Donahue Funeral Home with pictures of Brice printed across T-shirts and hoodies.

Her family says Brice’s spirit could brighten anyone’s day. She had an infectious laugh, loved music and dancing, and was caring to everyone around her.

“She was my world. I can’t replace her. The only thing I can say is she didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Gary Brice Sr., Dianna’s dad, said.

This awful tragedy took 4-year-old AJ’s mother. Family members say Brice lived for her son and wouldn’t go an hour without calling to check on him whenever she left the house. Birthdays and holidays were always extra special.

“That’s what broke me down today, seeing him,” Piedrahitah said.

Brice was 14 weeks pregnant and hoped for a girl. Her son AJ wanted a little brother. We’re now learning AJ would’ve gotten his wish.

“We gotta stop all this senseless killing. Now they’re killing kids and babies, it’s getting out of hand,” Gary Brice Sr. said.

The 21-year-old wanted a career as a dialysis technician and was supposed to start phlebotomy classes this month. Instead, her family will now have to care for the child she left behind.

“It’s something nobody ever prepares for. There’s never a dress rehearsal for this,” said Kevin Ryan, a private investigator for the family.

Brice’s boyfriend, Justin Smith, is a suspect in her murder and remains at large.

Twenty-one-year-old Tylydiah Garnett, who was arrested in connection to the murder, was released on bail last Sunday.

Her lawyer says they’re currently preparing for her preliminary hearing on April 26.

A GoFundMe page has been in an effort to cover Brice’s funeral cost and to start a college fund for her son.