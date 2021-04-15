PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father is dead while his 6-year-old boy and another man were injured in a Southwest Philadelphia drive-by triple shooting. Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 800 block of South 53rd Street, near Baltimore Avenue.

Police said a 28-year-old man and his son were rushed to the hospital from South 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue. According to police, the child was shot once in his stomach and once in the right side of his lower back. The man, police said, was shot twice in his chest. Police say he later died from his wounds.

“We know the vehicle that the 28-year-old father and the 6-year-old boy, we believe the son, was in, was hit at least six times by gunfire on the front hood, the front windshield and the driver door,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “So, it appears that the vehicle was parked on 53rd Street when somebody fired multiple shots.”

According to police, the 6-year-old is out of surgery and en route to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the third victim, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He’s in stable condition, at last check.

“We don’t know if those responsible knew that there was a 6-year-old in the car but someone had to know that there was a 6-year-old out there,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “That only takes it up a notch but it sickens me. It sickens all of us and we’re tired of seeing this, quite frankly.”

The shooting occurred just out front of Harrington Middle School.

No weapons have been recovered, according to police.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the scene after the shooting heading south on South 53rd Street.

This comes hours after Mayor Jim Kenney and city leaders said they were “doubling down on our commitment to tackling gun violence as a public health crisis,” unveiling their “Roadmap for Safer Communities” plan to combat the crisis.

The city has 142 homicides to date — a 33% increase from this point last year — with shootings up 43%.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.