PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a triple shooting that left his father dead and another man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say that 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life as officers search for the shooter.

“We know at least 12 shots were fired,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Philadelphia police rushed to 53rd Street near Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philly around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after a barrage of bullets struck a white car with three people inside.

“Police actually came upon the shooting victim while on patrol before the 911 calls even began to come in,” Small said.

Officers say the 6-year-old boy was riding in the car with two men, including the boy’s father, who was in the driver’s seat.

Police say he tried to drive away but was shot in the chest, crashed the car and later pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Butts.

His son, the 6-year-old boy, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery. The third victim is also now recovering.

“It sickens all of us and we’re tired of seeing this, quite frankly,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Nearly 550 people have been shot in Philly so far this year, according to police. At the same time, the city has also recorded 145 homicides.

“2021 is on track to be the worst year on record,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

In his budget proposal to City Council Thursday, Kenney said he’d like to almost double funding for anti-violence programs next fiscal year to $35.5 million.

“Solutions must expand to match the scale of the problem,” he said.

Kenney’s proposed budget also keeps funding for the city’s police department at $727 million, the same as last year.

“It’s not negative. So whether that flat line stays like that or not, we’ll see. We have a lot of movement to go until June,” FOP President John McNesby said.

City Council has until June 30 to pass a balanced budget.