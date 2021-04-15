PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were shot during a drive-by shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say the pair had just left the nearby Police Athletic League when they were shot at 6th Street and Snyder Avenue.
An 18-year-old was shot in the foot, and a 19-year-old was hit in the leg.
They are in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.