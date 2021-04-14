PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A frontline worker is getting some well-deserved recognition. You may know him as “Ya Fav Trashman.”
Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle presented a Congressional Citation to Terrill Haigler. It happened outside the congressman's office on Girard Avenue on Tuesday.
“It is my honor to recognize a wonderful Philadelphian, someone who in a moment of crisis stepped up and gave us all a reason for hope,” Boyle said.
“Sanitation and community are the heartbeat of any city, any country, any town,” Haigler said. “Without sanitation workers and without community, you really don’t have anything.”
The Philadelphia sanitation worker has used social media to educate and inspire tens of thousands of his followers during the pandemic.
You can find Haigler on Instagram at @_yafavtrashman. At last count, he had nearly 25,000 followers!