LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a friendship that will last a lifetime and one that had a miraculous beginning. According to their families, Sam Simeon and Jimmy Schlick are “peas in a pod.”

Simeon and Schlick met at Seacrest Village in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County.

They were there being treated for different medical issues.

They started out in the same room and were quarantined together for COVID-19, and they were complete strangers.

After the quarantine ended, they were supposed to go to different floors, but after the staff had heard all the laughter and realized how close they had gotten, they kept them together.

“He can talk about anything under the sun like I can,” Schlick said. “It gave us something in common. It makes a big difference having a friend with you.”

“Me and him, how would you say it, latched onto each other and created a bond that helped us both get well,” Simeon said.

Simeon and Schlick say they will stay close and plan to hang out together often and the laughs will continue over many cups of coffee.