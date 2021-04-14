CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bonefish Grill, Exton News, Local TV

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — Thieves took more than $5,000 worth of patio furniture from a restaurant in Exton. West Whiteland Township Police say the theft happened at the BoneFish Grill on the 400 block of West Lincoln Highway on March 29.

Surveillance images show a man and woman arrive in a gray Dodge Caravan with a possible Pennsylvania registration plate.

READ MORE: Ocean County Man Kevin Noonan Picking Up Furniture Hits, Kills Man, Then Flees, Authorities Say

The suspects removed patio furniture from outside the BoneFish Grill.

READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: FEMA-Run Pennsylvania Convention Center Vaccination Site Extended For Additional 4 Weeks

Officials say the total loss was valued at approximately $5,190.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Scattered Showers Expected To Move Into Region Wednesday Night

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects is urged to contact police at 484-875-6023.