EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — Thieves took more than $5,000 worth of patio furniture from a restaurant in Exton. West Whiteland Township Police say the theft happened at the BoneFish Grill on the 400 block of West Lincoln Highway on March 29.
Surveillance images show a man and woman arrive in a gray Dodge Caravan with a possible Pennsylvania registration plate.
The suspects removed patio furniture from outside the BoneFish Grill.
Officials say the total loss was valued at approximately $5,190.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects is urged to contact police at 484-875-6023.