PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday placed outfielder Adam Haseley on the restricted list and recalled centerfielder Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley. The Phillies said Haseley was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons. It’s unclear how long Haseley will be away from the team.
Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/GvGNCmo9zd
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 14, 2021
Haseley, 25, has gotten off to a slow start in 2021 with just four hits in 21 at-bats and striking out four times. He’s shared time in center field with Roman Quinn, who also has struggled. Quinn is hitting .063 with nine strikeouts in 17 at-bats and ran himself into a third out on Tuesday with Rhys Hoskins batting.
Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft, made his major-league debut last season at the age of 22. He had three hits in 14 at-bats with four walks in eight games in 2020.
Coming into spring training, Moniak bulked up and impressed the Phillies.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters last month that when Moniak returned to Philadelphia, he wanted him to play every day. With Quinn’s struggles and Haseley taking a personal leave, Moniak could see playing time in center for the Phils until Haseley returns.
The Phillies face the New York Mets on Wednesday night. Moniak is not in the lineup.
The Phillies' lineup for Wednesday night is:
1. Andrew McCutchen, LF
2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
3. Bryce Harper, RF
4. J.T. Realmuto, C
5. Alec Bohm, 3B
6. Jean Segura, 2B
7. Ronald Torreyes, SS
8. Roman Quinn, CF
9. Zack Wheeler, SP