Philadelphia Police: Man Dies After Found Shot Multiple Times Inside Jeep In East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Germantown. It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Furley Street.Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Several Cars In Logan, Fleeing Scene: Philadelphia Police
Police say a man was found shot multiple times in a Jeep.READ MORE: Philadelphia-Area Clinics Temporarily Close, Pivot After FDA, CDC Recommend Pausing Use Of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There’s no word yet on a motive and the shooter remains at large.MORE NEWS: Lateshia Hill's Family Vows Justice Will Be Served After Deadly Triple Shooting In Wilmington
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.