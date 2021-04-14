Philadelphia Police: Man Dies After Found Shot Multiple Times Inside Jeep In East Germantown

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Germantown. It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Furley Street.

Police say a man was found shot multiple times in a Jeep.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There’s no word yet on a motive and the shooter remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.