PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania was ranked among the top 20 states by Americans in a new report. YouGov.com released its “All U.S. States Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Americans” report on Tuesday.
The report asked 1,211 adults in the United States to choose the better of two states from a list of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. in a series of head-to-head matchups. The survey was conducted between March 12 and 15 this year.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Scattered Showers Expected To Move Into Region Wednesday Night
Pennsylvania came in at No. 17 with a 55% win.
All US states ranked from best to worst, according to Americans
1. Haiwaii 69% win rateREAD MORE: Former Eagles Owner, Ponzi Scheme Victim Norman Braman Reacts Following Bernie Madoff's Death Saying 'That's Past History'
2. Colorado 65%
3. Virginia 64%
4. Nevada 61%
5. North Carolina 61%
…
46. Iowa 39%
47. Arkansas 39%
48. New Jersey 39%
49. Mississippi 38%
50. Alabama 38%https://t.co/OLZfKGIrS3 pic.twitter.com/jQTMfNN9q0
— YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) April 13, 2021
It turns out the adults surveyed are not fans of New Jersey. The Garden State finds itself among the worst states in the country, ranking No. 48 with a 39% win. YouGov notes that the panelists did not provide context for their choices and New Jersey “is often the butt of jokes, including its occasional odor or for being the birthplace of The Jersey Shore franchise.MORE NEWS: 'Ya Fav Trashman' Terrill Haigler Presented With Congressional Citation
Delaware was ranked in the middle at No. 32 with a win percentage of 46.