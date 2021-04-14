CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania was ranked among the top 20 states by Americans in a new report. YouGov.com released its “All U.S. States Ranked from Best to Worst, According to Americansreport on Tuesday.

The report asked 1,211 adults in the United States to choose the better of two states from a list of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. in a series of head-to-head matchups. The survey was conducted between March 12 and 15 this year.

Pennsylvania came in at No. 17 with a 55% win.

It turns out the adults surveyed are not fans of New Jersey. The Garden State finds itself among the worst states in the country, ranking No. 48 with a 39% win. YouGov notes that the panelists did not provide context for their choices and New Jersey “is often the butt of jokes, including its occasional odor or for being the birthplace of The Jersey Shore franchise.

Delaware was ranked in the middle at No. 32 with a win percentage of 46.