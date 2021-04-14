PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Early on in the vaccination effort, Tarik S. Khan picked up on two logistical problems. Khan, a nurse practitioner at Abbottsford Falls Family Practice in North Philadelphia, saw doses going to waste because of no-shows while also being aware of homebound individuals who wanted to be vaccinated but were unable to make it to vaccination sites.

“Putting the extra doses with the people who needed them really was the golden ticket,” he said.

That meant reintroducing a lost art: making housecalls.

So far, Khan has vaccinated over 100 homebound Philadelphia residents using doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that would have otherwise gone to waste.

“It’s the humane thing to do,” said Khan, “It’s logical. People are very grateful.”

The gratitude makes sense. All of the home visits to administer first and second doses have been done in Khan’s free time, mostly after work when he is notified about how many doses are leftover.

“This is our community. We have to look out for our neighbors. We have to look out for the people that can’t advocate for themselves and have no other way of getting access to this healthcare,” Khan added.

He is hoping to see more a more widespread effort to help vaccinate those physically unable to make it to vaccination sites. For more information on how to sign up for an in-home vaccination, you can email Covid@fpcn.com.