PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers have been arrested and suspended with the intention of dismissal. Authorities announced charges against Officers Michael Kennedy and James Saxton in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police say Kennedy, accused of stealing cash during a drug raid, is now charged with lying about it to investigators. Authorities say Kennedy took the money that was sitting on a nightstand and then he allegedly lied about it to police and the FBI.

Kennedy is also accused of obstructing justice by telling another officer to lie about the incident.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she suspended Kennedy with the intention of firing him after 30 days.

Saxton, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, has been charged with perjury and related charges in connection with his role in a 2019 narcotics arrest.

The DA’s Office says Saxton allegedly lied under oath during a hearing, claiming he observed two men engage in a drug deal at the corner of A Street and Indiana Avenue on April 28, 2019.

Saxton is accused of arresting one of the men without legal justification and falsifying official reports.

“In order to earn the trust and cooperation of the public, we need police offers to tell the truth just like we need prosecutors to tell the truth,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “Official corruption and abuse of power impact whole communities, which in this case included witnesses who provided cellphone and surveillance camera footage that disproved Officer Saxton’s initial reports. Official lying undermines all law enforcement. This case illustrates the importance of Body Worn Cameras, and of following the rules of conduct within the department – especially rules regarding the usage of body worn cameras and the correct filing and storage of BWC footage.”

Outlaw also suspended Saxton for 30 days with the intention of firing him at the end of the suspension.

“In order to earn the public’s trust, it is imperative that our officers be held to the absolute highest of professional standards,” Outlaw said. “The charges against Officer Saxton and Sergeant Kennedy in these two cases are alarming, and there is absolutely no place for this type of conduct in the Philadelphia Police Department. We want to assure the public that we take any allegations of police misconduct seriously as incidents such as these damage the legitimacy of law enforcement.”