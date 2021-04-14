PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A CDC advisory committee has decided not to make a recommendation on the next step for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. The pause on the J&J COVID-19 vaccine will stay in place for now.

The advisory committee meeting comes one day after the vaccine was put on hold following reports of a possible rare side effect.

There was a strong feeling among members of the advisory committee that they just don’t have enough information at this time to make a firm decision on the future of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I think we need to not vote and gather the necessary information so that we can make an evidence-based decision,” one official said.

During the virtual meeting reviewing cases of blood clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was revealed one of the patients has a local connection.

“The next case was also reported to Jansen directly comes from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The case is a 26-year-old female,” one official said.

The unidentified woman was hospitalized for a week-and-a-half and has been released. There’s no other information about the case.

“We had administered just over 244,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to hitting pause. No one who has received this vaccine should panic or worry, this review by the CDC and the FDA is coming out of an abundance of caution,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been given to 7.2 million people.

The committee is reviewing data that at least six women between the ages of 18 to 48 developed a rare and severe type of blood clot within 13 days of being vaccinated.

No issues have been linked to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but officials are worried the pause on J&J will increase vaccine hesitancy.

“We believe that by empowering Americans with data and facts, we will strengthen the public’s trust in government and increase their confidence in the vaccines,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

Following the advisory panel vote, the CDC and FDA are expected to make a final recommendation to states. They expect to reconvene in a week to 10 days.

Federal officials say this should not affect the overall vaccine rollout.