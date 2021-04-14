PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vaccination centers in the Philadelphia area are complying with the nationwide pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six women who received the shot developed rare blood clots. One of the women died.

After an unexpected day-long closure following the CDC and FDA’s recommendation to pause the use of the J&J vaccine, Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Hunting Park is ready to reopen Wednesday. The vaccine site is switching from Johnson & Johnson to the Pfizer vaccine.

“People out here getting sick, they gotta help somebody, someway, somehow,” Allen Jacobs of Kensington said.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s site at Deliverance Evangelistic Church fared better on Tuesday. Those waiting in line for the one-and-done shot were given Moderna instead.

Philadelphia health officials say all COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the city will stop using Johnson & Johnson until further notice.

“We were thinking do we cancel? Do we reschedule?” David Holecz said.

Worry in the suburbs, too.

Those scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the West Chester Government Center kept their appointments but switched to Moderna.

“I was just happy not to have to reschedule again,” Lydia Holman said.

Chester County officials say all clinics will stay open this week, offering Moderna to anyone scheduled to get Johnson & Johnson.

But Montgomery County’s J&J clinics have been suspended Wednesday.

Along with Bucks County’s sole J&J site in Warwick Square and Delaware County’s site at Delaware County Community College.

“I just wanted to get a vaccine, it didn’t matter to me which one,” Amy Auker said.

Across the Delaware Valley, officials say J&J currently makes up for roughly 10% of doses given so far.

State officials add that despite this pause, they’re still on track to meet vaccination goals and that the overall risks for anyone who did get the J&J shot are low.

“One in a million people receiving this vaccine have been affected by this issue,” Alison Beam with the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center serves neighborhoods that have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the entire city. Appointments and walk-ups are accepted.