PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware officials have cleared two Pennsylvania state troopers for shooting a teenager during a chase last December. The troopers chased the 17-year-old carjacking suspect from Pennsylvania into Delaware.
Dashcam video shows the driver ramming the trooper's SUV into the guardrail.
That's when the troopers opened fire, causing the SUV to crash into the median.
The teenager suffered a graze wound.
Police arrested a total of four teens in the SUV.