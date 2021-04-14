CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware officials have cleared two Pennsylvania state troopers for shooting a teenager during a chase last December. The troopers chased the 17-year-old carjacking suspect from Pennsylvania into Delaware.

Dashcam video shows the driver ramming the trooper’s SUV into the guardrail.

READ MORE: Delaware AG Says Ex-Police Chief Michael Capriglione Not Fit For Public Office

That’s when the troopers opened fire, causing the SUV to crash into the median.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officers Michael Kennedy, James Saxton Arrested For Wrongdoing

The teenager suffered a graze wound.

MORE NEWS: Pause On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Remains In Place After CDC Advisory Committee Meeting

Police arrested a total of four teens in the SUV.