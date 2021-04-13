WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police are investigating a deadly triple shooting this afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Pine Street.
A 37-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital where she died.
A 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were also shot. Both are stable at the hospital.
An investigation continues.
