CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will discuss the commonwealth’s vaccination progress, vaccine hesitancy, and how to encourage citizens to receive the life-saving treatment.

The briefing will take place at 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Gov. Wolf Visits Penn State Health Vaccination Clinic, Discusses Progress and Hesitancy
  • When: Friday, April 16, 2021
  • Time: 10:15 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.