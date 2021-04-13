HARRISBURG (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will discuss the commonwealth’s vaccination progress, vaccine hesitancy, and how to encourage citizens to receive the life-saving treatment.
The briefing will take place at 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf Visits Penn State Health Vaccination Clinic, Discusses Progress and Hesitancy
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021
- Time: 10:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
