PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your freezer. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for more than 200,000 pounds of raw ground turkey due to salmonella concerns.
The alert includes Wegmans, Nature's Promise and Plainville Farms ground turkey products.
The USDA says a recall was not issued because it is believed the ground turkey products are no longer available for purchase. However, there is concern the products may be in your freezer.
The raw ground turkey products were produced from Dec. 18, 2020, through Dec. 29, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:
- 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
- 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
The products have establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. If you have any of the above products, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.
FSIS and the CDC are investigating 28 cases of salmonella in 12 states.