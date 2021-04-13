PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Phillies announced Tuesday that the organization will be honoring the Philadelphia Stars as part of this year’s Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on Friday, April 16 when the team returns to Citizens Bank Park to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

As part of the celebration, the organization will be unveiling the new Philadelphia Stars display on the Suite Level of the ball park which is set to be dedicated the day prior on April 15. The display features graphics from the Philadelphia Stars playing days and an information panel on “The Story of the Philadelphia Stars”.

Also featured in the display are paintings of a pair of players from the Philadelphia area who starred in the Negro Leagues and are now enshrined in the Hall of Fame: Judy Johnson and Roy Campanella. Johnson played for the Hilldale club while Campanella played for the Baltimore Elite Giants, Philadelphia Stars and, later, as a teammate of Robinson’s on the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Mahlene Duckett, the daughter of Stars player Mahlon Duckett will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game. Duckett was the Negro National League Rookie of the Year in 1940 The Stars, founded in 1933, played in the Negro National League from 1934 through 1948 and then in the Negro American League from 1949 through 1952.

The Phillies will be giving out Andrew McCutchen Philadelphia Stars t-shirts to all in attendance. The players and coaches will all be wearing Robinson’s #42 along with commemorative socks with the 42 logo on them. Major League Baseball will be celebrating Jackie Robinson day league wide on April 15, the anniversary of the day that Robinson broke the color barrier making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.