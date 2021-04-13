PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s decision time for college-bound high school seniors. A Philadelphia student is choosing her college after receiving more than $1 million in scholarship money.

It’s the big reveal for Shanya Owens with her family cheering her on.

The George Washington Carver High School senior was accepted to 32 schools and received more than $1 million in scholarship offers, but only one school stole her heart — Clark Atlanta University.

“I wanted to go to an HBCU, and I wanted to go to Atlanta,” she said.

Shanya is about to start her new journey in life and she’s happy that she will get the chance to end her high school years with a graduation ceremony. The Philadelphia School District announced in-person graduation plans for the first time since the pandemic.

“The district has informed the high schools that they are to plan their graduation ceremonies and they can be in-person if they’re held outdoors,” Monica Lewis, deputy chief of communications at the Philadelphia School District, said. “We have identified a few sites throughout the city that can accommodate graduation classes in an outdoor ceremony.”

All of the high schools in the city will have an opportunity to have graduation ceremonies for their graduating seniors. For those who don’t have the outdoor space that is needed, the school district will be providing a list of outdoor venues that will be used.

All CDC guidelines will be in place for the graduation ceremonies. Families like Shanya’s are just happy to celebrate her achievements in the milestone way all seniors are accustomed.

“I think that it would be a plus for all of the children as well because they have been home and this would be something that they can be able to look forward to,” Christine Owens, Shanya’s aunt, said.

“I’ve actually been going to that school since seventh grade, so I do actually want to graduate across the stage,” Shanya said.