PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia began clearing a homeless encampment near the Reading Terminal Market on Monday. The Office of Homeless Services is overseeing the disbandment.
Officials say the encampment was formed several months ago.
Over the past 30 days, they have been working with the occupants to close it down.
"Today is the day of closure where we have outreach teams out here offering people housing, treatment, and also travelers assistance if any individuals want to go back with their families," said Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services Chief of Staff David Holloman.
The city says it’s working to clear homeless encampments in other neighborhoods as well.