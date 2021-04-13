PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In good times and even bad times, so many of us turn to music. In this week’s Open for Business feature, Eyewitness News heads to a Northeast Philadelphia shop that has been in the music business for more than 80 years.

Pat’s Music Shop in Mayfair is one of the oldest music shops in Philadelphia, and it was started in 1937 by Bob Domanico’s grandfather.

“Everybody’s got a memory, whether their dad or their grandma,” Domanico said. “I hear several times, ‘I know your grandfather; your grandfather fixed my saxophone.’”

At the time, it was called the Frankford Saxophone Shop.

Eventually, it was renamed and Domanico’s dad would take over, but he wasn’t there solo.

“I went down the first day that he took over and somebody came in and asked for a record. My father really didn’t know what it was,” Domanico said, “and I said, ‘Dad, we have that record,’ so run after the customer and, I guess, the rest is history. There’s not a day that I don’t enjoy going to work. I guess case in point, I work seven days a week.”

While the power of the internet has changed how people buy music, the power of simply listening to music has been evergreen and because of that, Pat’s Music Center has survived the past and the present with the help of their loyal listeners.

“They’re looking for simple times because this is a complex time,” Domanico said. “Because of COVID, music makes them feel better.”

