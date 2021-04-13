PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a SEPTA bus overnight. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 5th and Spring Garden Streets on a SEPTA Market-Frankford shuttle bus.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times after a verbal altercation with an unknown man.

Preliminary investigation revealed it was the result of a robbery attempt.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

No other passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Police say they have no motive or arrests in the case.

