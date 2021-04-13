Man Seriously Injured After Shot In Neck In Philadelphia's Holmesburg Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the neck in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Cottage Street and Sheffield Avenue.CDC, FDA Recommend US Pause Use Of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns
So far, no word on what may have led to this shooting.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: All Adults Eligible For Vaccine On Tuesday, Except Philadelphia Residents
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Called To Virtua Memorial Hospital In Mount Holly
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.