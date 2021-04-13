PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a SEPTA bus overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 5th and Spring Garden Streets.CDC, FDA Recommend US Pause Use Of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Over Blood Clot Concerns
Police say the 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times and is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.
No one else on the bus was injured.
Police say they have no motive or arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.