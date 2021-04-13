CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a SEPTA bus overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 5th and Spring Garden Streets.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times and is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

No one else on the bus was injured.

Police say they have no motive or arrests in the case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.