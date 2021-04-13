MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters were called to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly late Monday night. It happened on Madison Avenue, around 11 p.m.
Fire crews say a unit on the roof had started to smoke.
It was quickly placed under control.
No one was injured.