By CBS3 Staff
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters were called to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly late Monday night. It happened on Madison Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Fire crews say a unit on the roof had started to smoke.

It was quickly placed under control.

No one was injured.