PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — In Philadelphia, dozens marched and demanded justice for Duante Wright on Tuesday night. The large group rallied at City Hall before taking their message to the streets in Center City.

Philadelphia police monitored the protesters to make sure their march was peaceful.

Protesters say they want to be heard.

Police did not report any problems.

After stopping Wright for the expired license plates, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Wright struggling with police when Potter shouts, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and Potter says, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Protests began within hours.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)