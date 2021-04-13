PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five dogs were saved from a possible dogfighting ring in North Philadelphia. Investigators first noticed signs of trouble while investigating a possible arson Tuesday morning at the home on the 2300 block of North 20th Street.
The PSPCA found the dogs living in filthy conditions, along with fighting paraphernalia.
“Today is a stark reminder that while it may not be in the spotlight like it once was, dogfighting is still happening right here in the city of Philadelphia,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Shelter Operations and Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Our Officers investigate animal cruelty every single day in this city, including the heinous practice of animal fighting; something that remains prevalent. Today, we are proud that these animals are now safe, but the work continues.”
Investigators are still trying to track down the people involved.