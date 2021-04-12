WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – On Monday, April 12, 2021, U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) and Delaware Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik will join Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital to announce funding for vaccine distribution, education and safety in the American Rescue Plan, signed into law last month by President Biden.
The American Rescue Plan invests nearly $93 billion to get vaccines into the arms of Americans and provide crucial supplies, testing, staffing, and other public health activities to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes funding for states, like Delaware, to help speed up vaccine distribution and administration.
The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Funding For Vaccines In American Rescue Plan
- When: Monday, April 12, 2021
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.