TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Trenton are making sure people with mobility issues get their COVID-19 vaccine. Teams of health personnel set out Monday from Mott Elementary School to deliver in-home vaccinations to people in the South Ward area of Trenton.
Officials say the availability of 1,000 one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots makes this program possible.
"So we're excited about this rollout that we're delivering vaccines to the residents of the City of Trenton," Mayor Reed Gusciora said.
City officials say they will continue to deliver vaccines to people in senior housing and other high-density housing locations in the coming weeks.
“This is something that we were hoping to do because we know there are individuals who can’t come to our vaccination clinic,” Dr. Adela Ames-Lopez said. “We wanted to go to them and being vaccinated.”