BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of COVID vaccines are available today at the Camden County mega-site in Blackwood. Officials are urging adults to make appointments or move up appointments they already have.
“We do not know when we’ll have this opportunity again. A couple weeks ago we were blessed with 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been some production issues there so we’re not sure when we’ll have this availability again,” Camden County Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.
The hotline to call to receive an appointment is 856-549-0530.