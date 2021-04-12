PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Despite speculation entering Monday that he might be on the move, Flyers forward Scott Laughton looks to be remaining with the team for a few more years. The Flyers announced that they have re-signed Laughton to a five-year contract extension with a $3 million average annual value (AAV).
The former first round pick of the organization, 20th overall, in the 2012 Draft, Laughton entered this season in the final year of a two year contract worth $2.3 million. Now, he will remain with the team through the 2025-2026 season.
Across 38 games this season, Laughton has tallied 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and registered 15:34 minutes of ice time per game. The 26-year-old has been a regular part of the Flyers rotation since the 2015-16 season. In his eight year NHL career, Laughton has scored 51 goals and added 72 assists, good for 123 points.
Laughton is ninth on the team in points this season and ranks 15th among skaters in average time on ice. The extension was announced just an hour before the league’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET.