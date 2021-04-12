PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood when a gunman fired into the home, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Westford Road Monday night.
Police say the boy was shot in the knee when gunshots were fired into the house. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.