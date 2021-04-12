PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia began clearing a homeless encampment near the Reading Terminal Market today. The Office of Homeless Services is overseeing the disbandment.Two Delaware County School Districts Opening Vaccination Clinics For Students Ages 16 Or Older
Over the past 30 days, they have been working with the occupants to close it down.
"Today is the day of closure where we have outreach teams out here offering people housing, treatment, and also travelers assistance if any individuals want to go back with their families," said Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services Chief of Staff David Holloman.
The city says it’s working to clear homeless encampments in other neighborhoods as well.