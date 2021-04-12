DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Penn Wood High School Students will soon have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The William Penn School District is asking parents to complete a survey.
They must let the district know if they would or would not like their teenager to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Survey responses are due on Tuesday and vaccinations are expected to begin on Monday, April 19 — but students must be 16 or older to be eligible.
“Success looks like I would say 90 to 95% of our students at least completing the survey and then us having two successful clinics because with Pfizer you have to have two shots,” a school official said.
The William Penn School District will have more to say about the vaccination plan on Monday.
All Pennsylvanians ages 16 or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 19 — which is in line with President Joe Biden’s directive.