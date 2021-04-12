Man Ends Up In Police Custody After Shot In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man shot in the back in West Philadelphia ended up in police custody. It all began with a report of a shooting at 53rd Street and Osage Avenue, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.Pennsylvania Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Phase 1C
Officers took a 23-year-old man to the hospital in stable condition.
He was shot once in the upper back. It’s not clear who shot him.
Authorities have not said why they later arrested him at the hospital.
