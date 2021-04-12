PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves teamed up to show appreciation for a young Phillies fan. James Scott and his son, Joshua, caught a Freddie Freeman home run ball during Friday night’s Phillies-Braves game.
The father-son duo decided to give the home run ball to a Braves fan who was wearing a Freeman jersey.
The Phillies say they “demonstrated what it means to be a great baseball fan.”
Tonight, along with @Braves, we were thrilled to present Joshua and his father, @iamjamesscott1, with a baseball signed by @bryceharper3 and @FreddieFreeman5. pic.twitter.com/rkozu12wZ5
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 11, 2021
On Sunday night, the Phillies and Braves surprised James and Joshua with an autographed ball signed by Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Braves’ Freddie Freeman. Freeman was happy to present them the ball even though they were rooting for the other team.
Tonight: Freddie surprised Joshua with a baseball autographed by both Freddie and @bryceharper3! pic.twitter.com/N9ciuOzHbq
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2021