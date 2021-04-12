PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a sign of spring and some normalcy! Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park.
The six-month-long series offers a variety of exercise programs for people to try every night at 6 p.m., weather depending.
Tonight, it's Zumba class. Other classes on the schedule include boot camp, HIIT training, and boxing.
Masks and social distancing are required.
See the full schedule here.