PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help is on the way for millions of Americans who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus. Beginning Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse families for up to $9,000 in funeral expenses.
Households that have lost more than one family member to the virus can receive up to $35,000.
The deaths must have happened after Jan. 20, 2020.
Applicants will have to submit paperwork on funeral costs as well as cause of death.
FEMA will begin accepting applications through its call center Monday at 9 a.m.
The phone number is 844-684-6333.