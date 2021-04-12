PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Smith in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says. Smith is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Tylydiah Garnett, of North Philadelphia, on Saturday for her involvement in the murder of Brice, who was four-and-a-half months pregnant with her second child.

Brice’s body was found in a wooded lot in Southwest Philadelphia a week ago after she had disappeared for almost a week.

Officers say Garnett, the woman who police arrested, is seen on video helping dispose of the victim’s body.

“Ms. Garnett was not charged with murder of Ms. Brice, however, she was charged with arson, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse times two because Ms. Brice was pregnant at the time of her murder,” Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said.

Officials say shortly after trying to cover up the crime, Garnett fled to Miami before being taken into police custody.

Officials have no information about Justin Smith’s current whereabouts.

Meantime, officials are concerned about the bail amount that had been set for Garnett. The district attorney’s office asked a judge to hold her without bail because she “went above and beyond” to help Smith cover up his crime and flee justice. The ADA says bail was instead set at $75,000, which the suspect is responsible for 10%.

The ADA tells Eyewitness News the bail amount is unacceptable and is concerned Garnett is a flight risk.

Stay with CBS3 and CBSPhilly.com on this developing story.