WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware is receiving $16 million from the CDC to expand its COVID vaccination programs. Lawmakers spoke at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington campus on Monday, including congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.
"Some of this funding that was mentioned will be to focus on equity, and I think that's an important piece for me. That was one of the things that was of most concern. This pandemic really just highlighted existing disparities," Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said.
She also talked about the need to encourage the young to get vaccinated.
She said a friend of her 35-year-old son contracted COVID this weekend.
The American Rescue Plan invests nearly $93 billion to get vaccines into the arms of Americans and provide crucial supplies, testing, staffing, and other public health activities to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes funding for states, like Delaware, to help speed up vaccine distribution and administration.