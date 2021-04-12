PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday for a missing 2-year-old boy. The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Byron McDonald.
He is described as a black male, about two feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. It's unknown what clothing he was wearing.
He was last seen on Friday, April 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street.
Officials say he was reportedly abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II, a Black male, about six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about the reported abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.