KANSAS CITY, MO (CBS)- Britt Reid, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles and current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with DWI for his involvement in a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured in Kansas City earlier this year.

The prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri filed the felony charge on Monday stating that Reid “operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed.” If Reid is convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The incident occurred on February 4 of this year when, according to police, Reid’s truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway near the Chiefs training complex, injuring 5-year-old Ariel Young and another child inside one of the cars. The attorney for the family, Tom Porto, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Young likely suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the crash.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said at the time.

The 35-year-old Reid told police that he had “two or three drinks” along with Adderall he had been prescribed before the crash.

Reid was the Chiefs outside linebackers coach at the time. He was placed on administrative leave initially, but is now no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.

Reid was sentenced to eight to 23 months in jail in 2007 alongside his brother, Garrett, on drug charges. In that same year, he was involved in a road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at a man’s face. A civil lawsuit in that matter was settled in 2014.

The Chiefs released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the following:

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”