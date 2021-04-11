CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – The cost to cross the Delaware River is getting more expensive. A toll hike takes effect Sunday at eight river crossings.

The toll bridges that will be affected include:

Scudder Falls Toll Bridge

Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge

New Hope-Lambertville Toll Bridge

I-78 Toll Bridge

Easton-Phillipsburg Toll Bridge

Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge

Delaware Water Gap Toll Bridge

Milford-Montague Toll Bridge

This is the first time in a decade that the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is having a systemwide increase. The commission tells Eyewitness News the increase is to offset the decline in revenue due to the pandemic.

If you’re using E-ZPass the increase will go up 25 cents from $1 to $1.25, but a person using cash will see an increase of $2 and will be paying $3.

Those summer road trips are about to get more expensive. Not only are bridge tolls around some summer hot spots going up but gas prices are also going up.

Gas companies are switching over to a more environmentally-friendly summer blend of gasoline that is more expensive to produce.

Combine that with the gas tax hike back in October and drivers will likely feel it in the wallet. Pandemic-related lockdowns forced gas prices down last year, that will likely not be the case this year.

“I know we’re paying a lot more right now. I’m not happy about it. Things are a struggle now as it is,” Gary Spatola of Haddonfield said.

“We expect the gas prices will hold relatively steady going through the summer months, but that will all change if something happens to impact the price of crude oil,” Jana Tidwell with AAA Pennsylvania said.

Tolls on the Port Authority Bridges like the Ben Franklin Bridge are not going up. The Port Authority actually scrapped those plans because of the pandemic.

The toll commission says to save money get an E-ZPass.