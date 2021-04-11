PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week looks a little different in King of Prussia this year. Indoor dining at restaurants is available, but for those who want to take their food to-go, there’s now another option instead of eating at your couch.

King of Prussia Restaurant week is offering Takeout Under the Tents for customers to enjoy their meal at an outdoor oasis or inside a luxury igloo in the King of Prussia Mall parking lot.

Igloos require a $15 donation and the proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“It’s beautiful out here when the sun is shining, even on a day like today, it’s still fun,” Rachel Ammon.

There was a little wind and a lot of rain on Sunday, but that couldn’t dampen enthusiasm for a good cause.

“We were looking at the rain and thinking, ‘Oh should we go?’ and then we came, and we all said this is awesome,” Plymouth Meeting resident Sara Mangat said.

KOP District Marketing Director Rachel Ammon tells Eyewitness News there are 36 restaurants participating in restaurant week and there is a retail event called KOP shops for CHOP which has 16 retailers making donations to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Despite the weather, Sunday was just the first of the program’s 10 days, running from April 11 to the 15 and again from April 18 through the 22. They’ll have live music Sunday and Thursday nights and offer tents for you to take your take-out to and enjoy a meal outside the King of Prussia Mall.

If you’d like a cozier setting, they can do that for just $15 a person.

“Igloos actually are pretty booked for the evenings, but we have a lot of availability during the day,” Ammon said. “So if you can sneak out of the house during a lunch break during the week we’d love to have you.”

Organizers say they’ve already raised over $10,000 on igloo reservations alone and 100% of those donations will go to CHOP.

The Mangat’s were munching on some Indian food as one of many families who wanted to support the effort.

“Both my kids go to CHOP, and so we’re huge fans of the organization,” Mangat said. “And to get out to eat and do something different while supporting the community? It was perfect.”

For more information on King of Prussia’s Takeout Under the Tents, click here.