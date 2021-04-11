PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warm front lifts past the area with showers and isolated thunderstorms, Sunday. At this point, the front looks to stall north of Philly in the Lehigh Valley or Poconos. Morning fog and clouds give way to high clouds and a few peeks of sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the 70’s across most of the area, with 80’s possible in southern Delaware and only low 60’s down the shore due to onshore winds. Areas north of the front in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos will remain in the 50’s and 60’s.

By Sunday evening we will be awaiting the arrival of the cold front and a possible secondary low to trigger some gusty thunderstorms. There is a threat for marginal severe storms with damaging wind being the biggest impact.

Monday, we return to reality with temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s through the work week ahead. There will be a chance of spotty showers at some point each day or night next week as the large area of low pressure over the western Great Lakes slowly drifts toward the east coast.

By Meteorologist Tammie Souza